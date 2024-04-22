JW Food Truck
JW Platters
- (NEW!) Alexander’s Red Snapper Platter
Whoa!! 24 oz of Fried Caribbean Red Snapper Goodness! Pair it with your favorite JW Side and you’ll be in love! Get it while it’s available!Out of stock
- JJ’s Shrimp Platter
12 Jumbo Fried Shrimp with choice of Fries or JW Grits$14.00
- Jake’s Whole Wing Platter
Our Jake’s Wing Platter features 3 Jumbo Whole Wings and your choice of Fries or JW Grits$14.00
- Micah’s Croaker Platter
Our 16-24 oz Croaker is a JW FOODIE FAVORITE. Don’t try to eat this fish in one setting. It’s MASSIVE! It comes with Fries or JW Grits!$20.00
- Mel’s Seafood Platter
Our Mel’s Seafood Platter is a crowd favorite! It features 3 pieces of Whiting fried to perfection and 6 Jumbo Shrimp with your choice of Fries or JW Grits.$18.00
- Wilder Platter
This Platter Feeds 2! 2 Pieces of Whiting, 2 Whole Chicken Wings, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, Fries AND JW Grits!$22.00
- Juan’s Catfish Platter
9 of Fried Goodness!! Our Catfish is paired with your choice of Fries or JW Grits!$14.00
- Jordy’s 3 PC Whiting Platter
3 PC Whiting Platter with choice of Fries or JW Grits$14.00
- AuBrey's Chicken & Shrimp Platter
3 Jumbo Wings paired with 6 Jumbo Shrimp along with a side of your choice!$18.00
- Amir's Chicken & Fish Platter
3 pieces of Whiting paired with 2 Jumbo Wings! Choose a side of your choice! It's a win/win! Order up!$18.00